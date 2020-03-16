Foreign medical student in Bulgaria’s Plovdiv held after spreading fake Covid-19 claim

Meeting in emergency session late at night on March 12, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov's Cabinet agreed to ask Parliament to declare a national State of Emergency to deal with Covid-19 new coronavirus.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 new coronavirus in Bulgaria now adds up to 23, counting in the 66-year-old woman who died on Wednesday and a total of 16 new cases, the national crisis staff against coronavirus said on the evening of March 12.

"The announcement of a State of Emergency will allow schools, kindergartens, universities, sports events, conferences to be closed," Borissov said.

He said that coronavirus was not that deadly "but the panic is great".

Such a declaration could involve a ban on Bulgarians travelling to countries subject to a travel ban. Citizens of at-risk countries would be barred from entering Bulgaria.

Borisssov said that nightclubs and bars should be closed immediately. Closing restaurants was a matter of dispute: "There are a lot of workers who still need to eat".

He said that his government wanted a state of emergency "to use both the police and the army so that we can take action against those who, for example, do not want to comply with a quarantine".



Schools and universities, where possible, could go over to distance learning, Borissov said.

He estimated that the losses to Bulgaria's economy because of Covid-19 could amount to three billion leva.

Because of the State of Emergency declared in Bulgaria to contain the spread of Covid-19 new coronavirus, only passengers are being admitted to the buildings of Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 at Sofia Airport.

Body temperature will be measured at the entrances.

By order of the Minister of Health, all retail outlets at Sofia Airport are closed, with the exception of food outlets and pharmacies.

Nineteen departing flights and 14 arriving flights scheduled for March 15 have been cancelled.

The departures cancelled on Sunday are:

W64427 Wizz Air to Tel Aviv

W64351 Wizz Air to Milan Bergamo

FB449 Bulgaria Air, codesharing with Alitalia, to Rome Fiumicino

OS800 Austrian Airlines to Vienna

EW2499 Eurowings to Stuttgart

LY552 El Al to Tel Aviv

W64361 Wizz Air to Bari

OS796 Austrian Airlines to Vienna

LO632 LOT to Warsaw

FB407A Bulgaria Air to Brussels

LO634 LOT to Warsaw

LH1705 Lufthansa, codesharing with other airlines, to Munich

A2521 Alitalia, codesharing with Bulgarian Air, to Rome Fiumicino

FB409A Bulgaria Air to Vienna

W64341 Wizz Air to Bratislava

6H722 Israir to Tel Aviv

OS794 Austrian Airlines to Vienna

FB571A Bulgaria Air to Tel Aviv

JU7714 Air Serbia to Tel Aviv

The arrivals cancelled on Sunday are:

W64336A Wizz Air from Malta

LY551 El Al from Tel Aviv

EW2498 Eurowings from Stuttgart

W64352 Wizz Air from Milan Bergamo

FB450 Bulgaria Air, codesharing with Alitalia from Rome Fiumicino

W64428 Wizz Air from Tel Aviv

LO631 LOT from Warsaw

W64362 Wizz Air from Bari

LO633 LOT from Warsaw

LH1704 Lufthansa, codesharing with other airlines, from Munich

AZ520 Alitalia, codesharing with Bulgaria Air, from Rome Fiumicino

6H721 Israir from Tel Aviv

OS793 Austrian Airlines from Vienna

GB408A Bulgaria Air from Brussels.

The airport’s website only lists flights in three-day batches – the current day, as well as the previous and next days – but further flight cancellations are expected to follow, as the one-month state of emergency declared by Parliament on March 13 entitles the state authorities and the armed forces to restrict or prohibit civilian flights, if it is deemed necessary.

(Photo: Apostoloff)

The border crossings between Serbia and Bulgaria at Oltomantsi, Strezimirovtsi and Bregovo have been closed until further notice as a step against the spread of Covid-19 new coronavirus.

Traffic to and from Serbia is being diverted to pass through the Kalotina and Vrashka border checkpoints, Bulgarian National Radio said on March 12.

At Bulgaria's border with North Macedonia, travellers arriving from risky destinations will be processed only through the Gyueshevo checkpoint.

In other coronavirus-related developments in the past 24 hours:

Sofia municipality has ordered drivers of urban transport buses to stop selling tickets to passengers, as a move to protect drivers and not affect public transport operations through drivers falling ill.

Bulgaria's Traffic Police are reported to have been instructed that when stopping motorists, they should speak to them only from a distance of a metre.

Controversy has erupted around the Bulgarian Orthodox Church, not only for its decision to go ahead with fully-fledged Orthodox Easter services in April, but also some of the statements surrounding the decision. Messages from the Sofia metropolitanate and some church leaders have included that if people get ill, that is a result of a lack of faith and that “holy sacraments cannot transmit any contagion or disease as they are a medicine for mental and physical healing and health".

The American University in Bulgaria has announced the university's leadership has decided to perform all academic activities online in the 14-day period following the end of Spring Break.

Bulgaria's National Assembly has introduced restrictions against contacts between parliamentary journalists and MPs. In an ironic post on the Darik News website, a journalist expressed thanks to Parliament's leadership for protection of the press corps from infection by MPs.

The Iliyantsi market in Sofia was raided by numerous institutions on the morning of March 12 following an alleged connection between it and one of the confirmed cases in the Bulgarian capital city. It subsequently emerged that it was a matter of another location named Iliyantsi, a cargo railway station. Still, the authorities announced a number of breaches of tax and labour laws they had found at the market, shut down several stalls, and also disinfected the place. Meanwhile, the company managing the markets at Zhenzki Pazar, Dimitar Petkov and Rotonda began daily disinfection of the markets on March 11.

Bulgaria's Defence Ministry suspended until further notice its "Be A Soldier" recruitment drive that has seen military personnel visiting numerous cities and towns across Bulgaria for several months, displaying military equipment and seeking to entice young people into enlisting in the country's armed forces, which have a serious shortfall of personnel.

In a statement on March 15, Bulgaria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs repeated its call for citizens not to travel from or to Bulgaria and to cancel trips already planned.

The call was issued as Bulgaria's national crisis staff said on the morning of March 15 that there were 43 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said that as of 9am on March 15, there were a total of 39 768 confirmed cases in the EU/EEA and the UK.



"The situation at the land borders of European countries is constantly and drastically changing, which makes it impossible to travel to or from Bulgaria with all modes of transport," the Foreign Ministry said.

"With regard to the prevention of the spread of the coronavirus, there is almost no country in Europe that has not at the moment introduced restrictive measures - border closures or separate border crossing points, enhanced border controls, shutdown of flights, closure of airports."



The Foreign Ministry said that Austria's border with Italy has been closed and a total ban on entry of passengers from Italy has been introduced. "According to our embassy in Vienna, there are no officially closed border crossings at the border with Hungary, but people have been returned from the border without reasons being given."

Hungary had no officially completed closed borders, but people should follow information on the website www.police.hu.

There were kilometres of queues at the Slovenian-Hungarian border.

The Republic of North Macedonia has closed all but five of its land border checkpoints. Two border checkpoints with Bulgaria are closed - the Zlatarevo-Novo Selo checkpoint in Petrich district and the Logodash (Stanke Lisichkovo - Delchevo) checkpoint in the Blagoevgrad district. Still open is the Gyueshevo/Deve Bair checkpoint between Bulgaria and North Macedonia. The Sveti Apostol Pavel airport in Ohrid is closed.

On March 15, Albania has closed all land border entry points. The step does not affect the transport of goods.

Romania has closed, until April 14, border checkpoints with five countries: Bulgaria, Serbia, Hungary, Ukraine and Moldova. The Romanian-Bulgarian border checkpoints that are closed are Cherna Voda - Kardam, Dobromir - Krushari, Lipnitsa - Kaynardja, Svishtov - Zimincha, Turnu Mugurele - Nikolov and Beket - Oryahovo.

Bulgaria's Foreign Ministry said that on the morning of March 5, it had reassessed and adjusted the risk levels of a number of countries.

Current levels of risk are:



Level 5 - China, Iran. Level 5 means that no one should go there and any Bulgarian there should leave the country immediately.



Level 4 - Bangladesh, India, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Spain, Italy, North Korea, Republic of Korea, United Kingdom. Level 4 means a warning to suspend travel throughout the country.



Level 3 - Switzerland, Norway, Sweden, Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium, Austria, France, Japan, Germany. Level 3 is a recommendation not to travel to certain areas of the country except if absolutely necessary .

A total of 21 departing flights and 19 arriving flights that had been scheduled for Sofia Airport on March 16 have been cancelled, according to the airport's website.

Sofia Airport earlier announced, as a step against the spread of Covid-19 new coronavirus, that only passengers were being admitted to the airport's two terminals.

The list of cancelled departures on Monday is:

W64437 Wizz Air to Larnaca

FB405 Bulgaria Air to Brussels

OS800 Austrian Airlines, codesharing with Air Malta and United Airlines, to Vienna

OS806 Austrian Airlines, codesharing with TAP Portugal, to Vienna

FR8031 Ryanair to Milan Bergamo

LY552 El Al to Tel Aviv

EW9913 Eurowings to Dusseldorf

W64435 Wizz Air to Eilat Ramon

OS796 Austrian Airlines to Vienna

LH1703 Lufthansa, codesharing with several other airlines, to Munich

LO632 LOT to Warsaw

W64325 Wizz Air to Eindhoven

W64319 Wizz Air to Geneva

FB851 Bulgaria Air to London Heathrow

LO634 LOT to Warsaw

OS798 Austrian Airlines, codesharing with TAP, to Vienna

LH1705 Lufthansa, codesharing with several other airlines, to Munich

LH1431 Lufthansa, codesharing with Ethiopian Airlines, to Frankfurt

RO298 Tarom, codesharing with Bulgaria Air, to Bucharest

A3983 Aegean Airlines, codesharing with Bulgaria Air, to Athens

FB571A Bulgaria Air, codesharing with Air Serbia, to Tel Aviv.

The list of cancelled arrivals on Monday is:

W64342 Wizz Air from Bratislava

FB572A Bulgaria Air, codesharing with Air Serbia, from Tel Aviv

OS805 Austrian Airlines from Vienna

LY551 El Al from Tel Aviv

EW9912 Eurowings from Dusseldorf

W6438 Wizz Air from Larnaca

FB406 Bulgaria Air from Brussels

LH1702 Lufthansa from Munich

LO631 LOT from Warsaw

FR8032 Ryanair from Milan Bergamo

FB438 Bulgaria Air from Frankfurt

LO633 LOT from Warsaw

OS797 Austrian Airlines, codesharing with TAP, from Vienna

LH1704 Lufthansa, codesharing with several other airlines, from Frankfurt

RO297 Tarom, codesharing with Bulgaria Air, from Bucharest

A3982 Aegean Airlines, codesharing with Bulgaria Air, from Athens

W64436 Wizz Air from Eilat Ramon

FB852 Bulgaria Air from London Heathrow

OS799 Austrian Airlines, codesharing with TAP, from Vienna.

The airport’s website only lists flights in three-day batches – the current day, as well as the previous and next days – but further flight cancellations are expected to follow, as the one-month state of emergency declared by Parliament on March 13 entitles the state authorities and the armed forces to restrict or prohibit civilian flights, if it is deemed necessary.

(Photo: Aisano)