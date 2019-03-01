Bulgaria’s March 2019 long weekend: Cloudy weather, rain possible

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarians set for a three-day weekend because of the March 4 special public holiday faced forecasts of mainly partly cloudy weather with rain possible in a few places.

Those remaining in the capital city Sofia and planning to turn out for Bulgaria’s March 3 national day celebrations could expect maximum temperatures of 10 degrees Celsius on Saturday, with rain possible, and eight degrees on Sunday, with partly cloudy skies.

March 4 -this year a special public holiday because the national day falls on a Sunday – in Sofia was set to see a maximum 13 degrees, and like much of Bulgaria, temperatures gradually rising in the coming week.

Plovdiv, on March 2, was forecast to see partly cloudy weather with a chance of rain, with a high of 16 degrees on Saturday. For March 3, rain is forecast, with a high of nine degrees, followed by sunnier and warmer weather on Monday.

At the Black Sea coast, the cities of Varna and Bourgas also were set to see temperatures gradually rising over the three-day weekend, to about 12 to 13 degrees by Monday. Forecasters said that rain was possible in Varna on Saturday.

Bulgarian traffic authorities said that they would be deploying officers at exits and entrances of major cities, with the expected exodus of cars on Friday afternoon. A ban is in place on the movement of heavy vehicles during the peak hours at the start and end of the three-day weekend, but unlike past practice, police will not order lorries off the road, but are expecting firms and drivers to adhere to the ban themselves, without supervision.

(Photo: Ivan Philipov)

