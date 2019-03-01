Unemployment in Bulgaria 4.8% in January 2019 – Eurostat

Share this: Facebook

Unemployment in Bulgaria in January 2019 was 4.8 per cent, unchanged from December 2018 and down from 5.6 per cent in January 2018, European Union statistics agency Eurostat said on March 1, citing seasonally-adjusted figures.

However, the percentage in December represented 158 000 people, while in January 2019 it represented 159 000 people, Eurostat said.

Youth unemployment in Bulgaria was 11.8 per cent in January 2019, the same percentage as in January 2018.

In turn, the percentage in January 2019 represented 18 000 under-25s in Bulgaria, while in January 2018, it represented 19 000.

(Photo: St Mattox/freeimages.com)

