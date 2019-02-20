All bets are off: Bulgaria’s Prosecutor-General wants investigator fired for working as bookie

Written by on February 20, 2019 in Bulgaria - Comments Off on All bets are off: Bulgaria’s Prosecutor-General wants investigator fired for working as bookie

Prosecutor-General Sotir Tsatsarov has asked the Prosecutor’s College of the Supreme Judicial Council to fire Sofia military prosecuting investigator Major Georgi Petrov because the officer has a sideline as a bookmaker, Tsatsarov’s office said on February 20.

Tsatsarov lodged the request following an investigation by the Military Appellate Prosecution Office, the statement said.

The investigation established that after undergoing a course to be a bookmaker, Petrov had been working for Eurobet since April 2018.

Petrov had been collecting bets and paying sums to winners, in return for five per cent of the gross amount of the bets laid, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

It also had been established that Petrov was authorised by a company owned by his wife and that worked with Eurobet to distribute lottery tickets, in return for monthly pay of six per cent of the value of the tickets.

Petrov’s paid bookmaking activities were incompatible with his post in the judiciary, in terms of the Judicial System Act, and Tsatsarov urged the SJC Prosecutor’s College to fire him, the statement said.

(Photo of Tsatsarov: prb.bg)

Comments

comments

About the Author

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. Please click to support our advertisers!