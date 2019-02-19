FDI in Bulgaria in 2018 was 1.53B euro

Share this: Facebook

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in 2018 stood at 1.53 billion euro, the equivalent of 2.8 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on February 19. In 2017, FDI was 1.39 million euro, but the original amount reported by BNB last year was 901.9 million euro, which was revised upward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, stood at 565.5 million euro (compared to 187.5 million euro in 2017) and re-invested earnings accounted for 264 million euro (versus 128.9 million euro a year earlier), according to preliminary data.

Net receipts from real estate investments by foreign entities totalled 7.9 million euro, compared to 19.5 million euro in 2017.

(Photo: takis kolokotronis/sxc.hu)

