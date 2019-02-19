Bulgaria’s ‘United Patriots’ remain divided over candidacies for European Parliament elections

Share this: Facebook

Valeri Simeonov’s National Front for the Salvation of Bulgaria (NFSB) party announced on February 19 that he would be its top candidate on the list for European Parliament elections, in the latest sign of division among the United Patriots coalition on the election question.

For months, another of the co-leaders of the United Patriots – the grouping of ultra-nationalist parties that is the minority partner in Bulgaria’s governing coalition – Ataka leader Volen Siderov has been said to be seeking the top spot on the “Patriots” European election candidate list.

Deputy Prime Minister Krassimir Karakachanov’s VMRO, the third member of the United Patriots coalition, is putting forward sitting MEP Angel Dzhambazki as its top candidate.

The February 19 announcement by Simeonov’s NFSB was the latest indication of division among the United Patriots. For months, it has been in question whether the three constituent parties will stand together, with a joint list, in Bulgaria’s May 26 2019 European Parliament elections.

(Photo montage, from left: Simeonov, Siderov and Dzhambazki)

