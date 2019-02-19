Bulgarian state railways begins putting overhauled passenger carriages into service

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgarian state railways BDZ said on February 19 that it was gradually putting into service renovated passenger carriages.

As a result of the programme to date, 25 passenger carriages have been fully renovated and had been put into service on Bulgaria’s main railway routes, BDZ said.

Plans are for up to 15 renovated passenger carriages to be put into service each month up to the end of 2019, the statement said.

BDZ apologised to passengers for any inconvenience as a result of the ongoing programme, including shortcomings in repairs.

“The phased upgrading of the carriages will significantly improve the conditions for train travel. This is the direction that the efforts of the BDZ management team is taking – to achieve provision of a transport service that is customer-orientated,” BDZ said.

BDZ has undergone a change of management after all of the three members of the board of directors resigned in November 2018 at the request of Transport Minister Rossen Zhelyazkov.

(Photo: bdz.bg)

Comments

comments