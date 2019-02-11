Two held in Bulgaria’s Plovdiv over fake IDs for foreigners

Share this: Facebook

The economic crimes squad in Bulgaria’s second city Plovdiv have taken two people into custody in connection with false residence identity documents for foreigners.

The arrests, of a 48-year-old man and 43-year-old woman, followed a search of car in the Trakiya area of Plovdiv on the morning of February 10.

A large amount of IDs for foreigners were found in the search, which reportedly followed a tip-off to police.

Reports said that the scheme allegedly involved the sale of the ID documents to migrants in Bulgaria.

Plovdiv media said that there was no official information whether the identification documents were linked to real foreigners resident in Bulgaria.

The two have been ordered into 24-hour custody pending investigation.

(Photo: Bulgaria Interior Ministry)

