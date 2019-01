Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Health Minister Kiril Ananiev and his counterpart from Skopje, Venko Filipce, signed a co-operation plan on January 22, setting out areas where the two ministries will work together over three years, the Health Ministry in Sofia said.

The co-operation plan arises from a Cabinet decision in December 2018, which also sets out the objectives, expected results and the steps to achieve them, the statement said.

(Photo: Bulgarian Ministry of Health)

