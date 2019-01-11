Parliament in Skopje votes country name change to ‘Republic of North Macedonia’

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



With 81 votes in favour and not a single vote opposed, the parliament in Skopje approved on January 11 the constitutional amendments stemming from the Prespa agreement, changing the country’s name to Republic of North Macedonia.

In his address, prime minister Zoran Zaev said that this was an important decision: “Yes, it’s true that I’ve changed my position regarding the country’s name, but changes in position bring progress, even if I have to pay with my political career”, he said.

He said that VMRO-DPMNE, as the biggest opposition party, was clear that it would be hard to reach a better agreement and that without Greece, the country would be unable to advance on its EU and Nato accession path.

To continue reading, please click here.

(Zoran Zaev photo: vlada.mk)

Comments

comments