Bulgarian PM Borissov: If something can sink the Balkans, it is migration

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov issued a call on December 22 for leaders of the Balkans to be “very unified” on the question of migration.

Speaking in Belgrade after a quadrilateral meeting with the leaders of Greece, Romania and Serbia, Borissov, referring to migration, said: “If something can sink the Balkans, it is this process”.

“Bulgaria is doing very well and I that the colleagues from Serbia acknowledge that, the colleagues from Romania acknowledge that, and we should help Greece very much, to be very united and strong together,” Borissov said.

He said that “unfortunately” the progress on the matter that he had been expecting during the Austrian Presidency of the Council of the EU – held in the second half of 2018, after Bulgaria – was “not as great as I wanted”.

Borissov said that he hoped that Romania, the next holder of the EU Presidency, would maintain and complete the topic.

Borissov went on to list co-operation among the countries on various infrastructure and energy projects.

The leaders of the four countries meet quarterly to discuss progress on connectivity projects, including motorways and gas connections, as well as to discuss security in the region and the European prospects of some of the region’s countries.

(Photo: goverment.bg)

