Archaeology: Excavations uncover ancient street in centre of Bulgaria’s Plovdiv

A street dating back to Plovdiv’s ancient times as the Roman city of Philippopolis has been uncovered during excavations that are part of the reconstruction of the Central Square near the main post office.

The ancient street was built of syenite stone, quarried from Plovdiv’s hills.

It was linked to the main square of the city in Roman times. Archaeologists believe that the street was built in the middle of the third century CE.

Archaeologist Maya Martinova said that the street provided access to the agora, where most of the commercial activity of the city took place in ancient times. This was a square, with shops in rows on the eastern, southern and western sides.

The street intersected with another street, which was discovered in the 1980s.

The new finds show the main stages in the construction of the street system of ancient Philippopolis.

The excavations also have revealed a well-preserved part of a clay pipeline and a sewerage system.

The newly-discovered ancient street will be displayed after the reconstruction of the square. Next to it will be displayed the remains of columns and the facades that have beautified the ancient buildings of Philippopolis.

Plovdiv’s Central Square is close to two existing archaeological sites, one close to the front of the post office, and the other the Odeon site.

(Screenshots: BNT)

