Bulgaria to put new 100 leva banknote in circulation on December 28

Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) said on December 14 that it would issue new banknotes, starting with the 100 leva bill that will go into circulation on December 2018.

The new notes will have little to differentiate them from the 2003 issue currently in circulation, with the main changes being additional security elements, the central bank said.

These include an additional mark for visually impaired people, consisting of five thick and six thin lines at an angle along the short sides of the banknote.

The new notes will also have some optical effects, such as the hologram stripe alternating images of edelweiss and Aleko Konstantinov’s profile, as well as using a variable ink, which alternates between emerald gгееn and sapphire blue depending on the angle at which it is viewed, BNB said.

Additionally, the security thread will feature the same variable ink, while the watermark of Aleko Konstantinov’s portrait will be in higher resolution.

BNB said that 100 leva banknotes issued in 2003 will remain in circulation as legal tender.

(Photo: Bulgarian National Bank)

