Bulgaria appoints tech expert as honorary consul covering Silicon Valley

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s Cabinet said on December 5 that it had appointed Bogomil Balkanski, a Bulgarian citizen, as an honorary consul in San Francisco with a district covering the Silicon Valley.

The nomination of Balkanski was proposed by the Bulgarian community in the Silicon Valley, the government said in a statement.

Balkanski has been living in the United States since 1991.

The government statement described him as a vice president of Google, but his Linkedin profile describes him as on sabbatical, and as having been Google’s vice president for Cloud Recruiting Solutions from December 2015 to August 2018.

He serves on a number of boards, including Leanplum, SupportLogic and Stor Pool Storage. Balkanski’s CV also includes having been a member of the board of Telerik in 2013 and 2014.

As a volunteer, he serves on the advisory board of Teach for Bulgaria.

Comments

comments