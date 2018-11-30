Poll: Business climate in Bulgaria saw slight improvement in November 2018

Share this: Facebook

A regular monthly poll by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) found that managers saw the business climate in November 2018 as slightly improved, after three consecutive months of a downward trend.

In November 2018, the total business climate indicator increased by 0.6 percentage points in comparison with October, which was due to the improved business climate in industry and the retail trade, according to the NSI.

In industry, the indicator was up by 1.8 percentage points, a result of managers having a more optimistic view about the situation of their enterprises over the coming six months.

But the indicator in the construction industry was down, by 2.2 percentage points compared with October, with assessments among businesses in the sector more reserved, as were opinions about the outlook for the coming three months.

In the retail trade, the indicator was up by one percentage point, with retailers more optimistic about the next six months, as well as about orders placed with suppliers in the coming three months.

In the service sector, the indicator was largely unchanged compared with October, with more optimism about how the sector will develop in the next six months, and with them expecting the next three months to see improved demand.

