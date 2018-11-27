Bulgaria’s National History Museum to exhibit gold and silver coins, jewellery found at Kaliakra Fortress

Share this: Facebook

Some of the most significant of the hundreds of gold and silver coins, as well as mediaeval jewellery from the Kaliakra Fortress site, found by National History Museum archaeologists this past summer will go on display for the first time in an exhibition opening at Bulgaria’s National History Museum in Sofia on December 13 2018.

The exhibition represents part of the finds made by a team headed by the National History Museum’s director, Associate Professor Boni Petrunova, a statement by the museum said.

The exhibition “Archaeological Discoveries of the National History Museum. Items, treasures and researchers in 2018” will symbolically close the museum’s archaeological year, the statement said.

It will feature the most significant of the more than 400 items of cultural value found during 2018. The exhibition, curated by Professor Ivan Hristov, deputy director of the museum, will feature posters explaining details of the archaeological sites.

Archaeologists from the National History Museum conducted 21 field studies in 2018, including 17 archaeological excavations, the statement said.

The surveys were carried out with funds from the National Museum of History, the Ministry of Culture, private sponsors and local municipalities.

The surveys were carried out throughout the country, including on Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast, the Rhodope Mountains, Central North and Northwestern Bulgaria, the Stara Planina mountain range, Vitosha, Karlovo Valley, Thracian Lowland , Sofia. Local mounds, ancient and mediaeval fortresses, tombstones and settlements were explored, the museum said.

