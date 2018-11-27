Azov Sea crisis: Foreign Ministry advises Bulgarians to restrict travel to Ukraine

Share this: Facebook

The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said on November 27 that the country’s citizens should “limit” planned trips to Ukraine, especially in areas where martial law has been declared.

Ukraine’s parliament approved late on November 26 the imposition of 30 days of martial law in 10 districts on the Russian border, the border with the Russian-controlled Transnistria region of Moldova and oblasts located by the Black and Azov seas, the Kyiv Post reported.

The 276 lawmakers out of 330 present in parliament voted in favour of a bill by President Petro Poroshenko who proposed it in response to Russian escalation in the Black Sea.

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said in its advisory to Bulgarian citizens that the declaration of martial law in the 10 districts would be in force until 9am on December 28.

The ministry noted that the martial law declaration made it possible for there to be restrictions including on freedom of movement, and the inviolability of correspondence, including telephone and electronic communication.

Military commanders were empowered to order road blocks, evacuations, curfews, control over the media, and temporary appropriation of the property and individuals and juristic persons for the needs of the military.

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry advised Bulgarian citizens resident in Ukraine or travelling to the country to register on the ministry’s website or at Bulgarian diplomatic offices, including information on their planned length of stay and providing an up-to-date telephone number.

It urged them to avoid areas where demonstrations and protest actions were taking place, to follow the instructions of local authorities, including police and military patrols.

