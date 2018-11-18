Bansko named Bulgaria’s Best Ski Resort 2018 at World Ski Awards

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bansko was named Bulgaria’s Best Ski Resort 2018 at the World Ski Awards, conferred at a ceremony on November 18 in Kitzbühel, Austria.

It is the fifth consecutive time that Bansko has won the award since the World Ski Awards were launched in 2013.

The Bulgaria’s Best Ski Hotel award 2018 went to the Kempinski Grand Arena Bansko, the Best Ski Boutique Hotel award for Bulgaria went to the Alpin Hotel in Borovets and the Best Ski Chalet award went to Villa Gella, in the village of that name in the Rhodope mountains.

In all four cases, the winners in Bulgaria in 2018 are the same as in 2017.

Winners at the gala ceremony included Europe’s highest resort, Val Thorens, voted ‘World’s Best Ski Resort’ thanks to its vast network of snowsure slopes. The perfect balance of contemporary design and Swiss tradition led to W Verbier collecting ‘World’s Best Ski Hotel’, while Chalet Les Anges in Zermatt was named ‘World’s Best Ski Chalet’.

In the newcomer categories, understated luxury and home-from-home comforts helped Fahrenheit Seven Courchevel scoop ‘World’s Best New Ski Hotel’, while the unrivalled ski-in ski-out convenience of Chalet des Cascades (Les Arcs) led to it winning ‘World’s Best New Ski Chalet’, a media statement by the World Ski Awards said.

Winners also included Aurelio Lech, Austria (‘World’s Best Ski Boutique Hotel’); Ski Dubai (‘World’s Best Indoor Ski Resort’); Switzerland’s LAAX (‘World’s Best Freestyle Resort’); Bergbahn AG Kitzbühel (‘World’s Best Ski Resort Company’); Bella Coola Heli Sports, Canada (‘World’s Best Heli-Ski Operator’); rocksresort, Switzerland (‘World’s Best Green Ski Hotel’); Schneebeben (‘World’s Best Ski Transfer Operator’); Leo Trippi (‘World’s Best Ski Travel Agent’) and Sunweb (‘World’s Best Ski Tour Operator’).

Launched in 2013, World Ski Awards aims to drive up standards within the ski tourism industry by rewarding the organisations that are leaders in their field, according to its website.

Votes are cast by professionals working within the ski industry – senior executives, travel buyers, tour operators, agents and media – and by the public (ski tourism consumers). Votes are submitted online at World Ski Awards website.

(Photo: banskoblog.com)

Comments

comments