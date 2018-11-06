Di Vino wine exhibition to be held in Sofia from November 23 to 25

Share this: Facebook

My favourite wine event of the year, DiVino.Taste exhibition, is to be held from November 23 to 25 2018 at the Inter Expo Centre, Sofia in Hall 5.

As a wine enthusiast, I can absolutely recommend this exhibition as the best of its kind I have ever been to. I have never missed a year and this will be no exception.

At DiVino Taste this year there will be 500 wines from more than 70 Bulgarian wineries.

Together with the exhibition section this year, DiVino.Taste will offer a rich programme of master classes and lectures. Wine regions such as Burgundy and Champagne in France, as well as lesser-known Hungary, will be represented. And it is especially appropriate that there will be a special focus on Bansko’s closest wine grape and wine growing region, Melnik.

