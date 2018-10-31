Bulgarian opposition socialists declare boycott of parliamentary proceedings, seeking Simeonov’s resignation

Share this: Facebook

A campaign to get Valeri Simeonov, co-leader of Bulgarian government minority partner the United Patriots, to resign as Deputy Prime Minister is continuing.

Simeonov stirred national controversy with harsh words about protesting mothers of children with disabilities, describing them as “shrill women” whose children were “supposedly ill”. Under pressure from other leaders of the government coalition, he eventually apologised.

However, while small in turnout, groups of the protesting mothers and supporters of their cause have been continuing to turn out every evening outside the Cabinet building, demanding that Simeonov step down.

