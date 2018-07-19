Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty to resume services in Bulgaria and Romania

Share this: Facebook

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) has announced plans to launch news services in Bulgaria and Romania in a bid to strengthen the media landscape in both countries, the company said in a press release.

In both cases, it marks a return for RFE/RL: the company previously served countries across Eastern Europe, including Bulgaria and Romania, prior to their joining the European Union and Nato. Service to Bulgaria ended in 2004 and to Romania in 2008.

RFE/RL President Thomas Kent said: “We hope in particular that our coverage, carried out by local journalists, will help the growth of a free press, promote democratic values and institutions, and inform discussion in both countries of their place in Nato, the EU and other Western organizations. We look forward to partnering with local independent media and civil society.”

