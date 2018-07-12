Nato invites Macedonia to launch membership talks

Share this: Facebook

Nato has officially invited Macedonia to initiate membership talks aimed at having the former Yugoslav republic join the Brussels-based North Atlantic alliance.

The long-anticipated invitation was announced shortly after summit meetings involving the heads of states from all 29 member nations.

Greece and Macedonia have been feuding over who gets to use the name since Macedonia’s independence from Yugoslavia in 1991. Many Greeks say allowing the neighboring country to use the name insults Greek history and implies a claim on the Greek territory also known as Macedonia, a key province in Alexander the Great’s ancient empire.

