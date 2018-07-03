First of new trains for Sofia’s third metro line have been delivered

Share this: Facebook

The first of 20 new trains that will be used on Bulgarian capital city Sofia’s third metro line have arrived, mayor Yordanka Fandukova said in a Facebook post.

The trains are produced by a Siemens – Newag consortium.

Fandukova said that the trains have a high level of energy efficiency and due to their lightweight construction, lower energy consumption.

Plans are for the first eight kilometres of Sofia’s third metro line, between Vladimir Vazov Boulevard and Krasno Selo, to be put into use in 2019 and the further four kilometres, from Ovcha Kupel to the Ring Road at Gorna Banya to come into operation the following year.

The new metro line will have stations named General Vladimir Vazov, Trakiya, Georgi Asparuhov Stadium, Teatralna, Orlov Most, Patriarch Evtimiy Boulevard, Hristo Botev Boulevard, Meditsinksa Akademiya, Bulgaria Boulevard, Tsar Boris III Boulevard, Ovcha Kupel, Ovcha Kupel II and Gorna Banya.

(Photos: Newag)

