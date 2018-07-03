Russian airline Aeroflot begins regular flights between Moscow and Bulgaria’s Bourgas

Share this: Facebook

Russian flag carrier Aeroflot began regular direct flights between Moscow and the Bulgarian Black Sea city of Bourgas on July 2, the airline said.

The daily flight schedule sees departures from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport on Mondays at 3.25pm, arriving in Bourgas at 7pm, on Tuesdays at 3.55pm, arriving in Bourgas at 7.20pm, and on Wednesdays and Sundays at 3.45pm, arriving at 7.20pm.

Flights from Bourgas to Moscow depart on Mondays at 8pm, arriving 11.20pm, and on Tuesdays and Sundays, departing at 8.30pm and arriving at 11.50pm.

Aeroflot said that it would operate the flights between Moscow and Bourgas jointly with Bulgaria Air under a code-sharing agreement.

