Sovereign Order of Malta Ambassador to Bulgaria hosts reception

Camillo Zuccoli, Ambassador of the Sovereign Order of Malta to Bulgaria, hosted a reception in Sofia in honour of the Feast of Saint John the Baptist.

The reception was attended by ambassadors of 44 countries and many representatives of Bulgaria’s political, academic and cultural worlds, as well as a group of young people from the family-type accommodation centre in Karlovo.

At the reception, Ambassador Zuccoli bestowed the Crosse of Merito Melitense on Bulgaria’s Deputy Foreign Minister Todor Stoyanov, two artists Nikolay Tchergarov and Paraskeva Gerghieva, and the volunteer Gabriela Mineva for their dedication in social and cultural activities and for strengthening bilateral relations between the Order of Malta and Bulgaria.

On June 25, Ambassador Zuccoli also held an event for the diplomatic corps accredited to Bulgaria in occasion of the official visit to Bulgaria of Cardinal Walter Kasper, President Emeritus of the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity.

