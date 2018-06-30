New EU consumer protection rules for holidaymakers take effect on July 1

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



As of July 1 2018, travellers in the EU booking package holidays will enjoy stronger consumer rights, the European Commission said.

Not only will traditional package holidays be covered, the new rules will also protect consumers who book other forms of combined travel, including self-customised packages, where the traveller chooses different elements from a single point of sale online or offline.

The new rules will also introduce protection for ‘linked travel arrangements’ when the traveller purchases travel services at one point of sale, but through separate booking processes, or, after having booked one travel service on one website, is invited to book another service on a different website.

Vera Jourová, Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality said: “Booking your holidays online is easy, but if something goes wrong you want to be sure to be fully protected. The new package travel rules are now adapted to the digital age and the new ways of booking holidays.

“Travellers will also benefit from new rights and be well protected in case the operator goes bankrupt. The new rules will also make it easier for travel businesses to offer their services cross-border.”

The new rules will benefit consumers even more with, for instance: stronger cancellation rights, money-back and repatriation in case of bankruptcy or accommodation if the return journey cannot be carried out, the Commission said.

The new rules will also benefit businesses, with clearer rules making cross-border activities easier or modernised information requirements, the statement said.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

Comments

comments