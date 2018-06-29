Poll: Business sentiment in Bulgaria in June 2018 drops off nine-year high

Share this: Facebook

A regular monthly poll by Bulgaria’s National Statistical Institute (NSI) said that views of the business climate in the country in June 2018 showed a mild decline from the previous month, when the index reached its highest since 2009.

The total business climate indicator fell by 0.9 percentage points compared with May, mainly due to declines in the construction and service sectors.

The composite indicator in the industry sector was 1.5 percentage points up on May, with managers more optimistic about the business situation and a favourable forecast for the next three months, the NSI said.

