Traffic restrictions on central Sofia streets due to repairs

Despite the recent heavy rainfall and the medium-term forecast for more rain, Sofia city hall plans to go ahead with the plans to begin repairs on a number of streets in the centre of the Bulgarian capital city, which will lead to traffic restrictions starting on July 1.

Works to repave the Vassil Levski Boulevard, in the stretch between the intersections with Tsar Osvoboditel Boulevard (at Kliment Ohridski Sofia University) and Graf Ignatiev Street (at Cinema Odeon), will result in the closure of the eastern side of the boulevard between July 1 and July 23.

All traffic will be redirected to one late on the western side of the boulevard until July 24, when the repairs will switch to the western side, with traffic directed to the eastern lanes until August 16, the city hall said.

To free space for traffic, all paid parking spots on that stretch of the boulevard would be void for the period between July 1 and August 16.

Traffic restrictions would also be in place on Graf Igniatiev Street (already undergoing repairs at Slaveikov Square), between the intersections with Vitosha Boulevard and Alabin Street, from July 1 to July 15.

Starting July 2, repairs will be carried out in areas near the Alexander Nevsky cathedral, including the pavements around the cathedral and the Kristal and Kliment Ohridski gardens. This will include the installation of new lighting on the streets in that area, the city hall said.

These repairs are part of a larger plan to modernise the look of the area, but the bulk of the repairs are scheduled for 2019, when the city hall plans to repave the Tsar Osvoboditel boulevard and the square in front of Parliament.

