Earthquake of 3.6 Richter scale shakes villages in Bulgaria’s Gotse Delchev area

An earthquake measured at 3.5 on the Richter Scale shook the villages of Breznitsa and Kornitsa in Bulgaria’s Gotse Delchev area at noon on June 18, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The earthquake, at a depth of 15km, was epicentred 110km south of Bulgaria’s capital Sofia and 60km south-east of the town of Blagoevgrad.

There were no reports of injuries or serious damage.

The Bulgarian Academy of Sciences’ seismologists said on the afternoon of June 18 that the earthquake had measured 3.6 on the Richter scale.

(Photo: Miles Davidson)

