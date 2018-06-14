‘Macedonia’ name issue: Bulgarian PM, Foreign Minister refuse to meet Gjorge Ivanov

Share this: Facebook

President Gjorge Ivanov arrived in Sofia from Skopje for a two-day visit on June 14, but both Prime Minister Boiko Borissov and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva refused to meet him following his clash with their counterparts in the former Yugoslav republic.

Ivanov has denounced the agreement between Zoran Zaev and Alexis Tsipras on the name “Republic of North Macedonia” as detrimental to his country.

On June 13, Ivanov received Zaev and Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov, in an encounter that lasted just two minutes, according to an official statement by the President’s office in Skopje.

Ivanov is in Sofia at the invitation of his counterpart, head of state President Roumen Radev.

