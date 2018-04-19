FDI in Bulgaria in January-February was 204.9M euro

Share this: Facebook

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first two months of 2018 stood at 204.9 million euro, the equivalent of 0.4 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on April 19. In the same period of 2017, FDI was 353.2 million euro, but the original amount reported by BNB last year was 102.4 million euro, which was revised upward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, stood at 13.4 million euro (compared to 15.5 million euro in January-February 2017) and there were no re-invested earnings reported (versus 59.3 million euro a year earlier).

Receipts from real estate investments by foreign companies totalled 0.9 million euro, compared to two million euro during the same period of 2017.

