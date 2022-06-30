Bulgaria January-May 2022 Budget surplus at 605.1M leva

Bulgaria’s Finance Ministry has recorded a consolidated Budget surplus of 605.1 million leva in the first five months of the year, or 0.4 per cent of this year’s estimated gross domestic product, exceeding the ministry’s forecast of 570 million leva issued last month.

The figure represented a sharp increase compared to the same period of 2021, when Bulgaria recorded a Budget deficit of 140.6 million leva.

For June, the ministry forecast a Budget surplus of 1.16 billion leva at the end of the month.

The state Budget had a surplus of 324.4 million leva in the first five months of the year and the EU funds recorded a surplus of 280.7 million leva. Bulgaria’s contribution to the EU budget for January-May 2022 was 672.1 million leva.

Revenue in January-May was 22.85 billion leva, up 11.6 per cent from last year. Tax revenues were 17.77 billion leva, an increase of 13 per cent, the ministry said.

Budget spending was 22.24 billion leva in the first five months of the year, compared to 20.62 billion leva in the same period of 2021.

(Illustration: svilen001/sxc.hu)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Comments

comments