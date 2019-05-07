Bulgarian head of state congratulates Pendarovski on election as President of North Macedonia

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian head of state Roumen Radev has congratulated Stevo Pendarovski on his victory in the presidential elections in the Republic of North Macedonia, the President’s office in Sofia said on May 7.

Pendarovski, the candidate of the ruling coalition, won the second round of presidential elections in North Macedonia on May 5 with about 52 per cent of the vote.

Radev wishes success and courage to Pendarovski at a time when North Macedonia faces an important agenda on its way to membership of Nato and the European Union, the Bulgarian President’s office said.

Bulgaria remains a consistent supporter of the European perspective of North Macedonia, the statement said.

(Photo of Pendarovski: sdsm.org.mk)

