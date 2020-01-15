Fraport served 4.97M passengers at Bulgarian airports in 2019

Share this: Facebook

German airport operator Fraport has served 4.97 million passengers at its two Bulgarian airports in 2019, a 10.7 per cent decline compared to the previous year, according to data released by Fraport on January 15.

Bourgas airport saw a 12 per cent decline in passenger number to 2.89 million, while Varna aiport recorded a smaller decline of 8.7 per cent to 2.08 million.

The amount of cargo handled by Fraport in Bulgaria also declined – by 43.7 per cent to 4747 metric tons at Bourgas airport and by 9.3 per cent to 123 metric tons at Varna airport.

Total movements, which Fraport defines as the sum of commercial and non-commercial traffic (both arrivals and departures), was down by 13.7 per cent to 35 422 flights.

Again, the decline was more pronounced at Bourgas airport – 19 954 flights, down 14.3 per cent, compared to 15 468 flights, down 13 per cent, at Varna airport.

