Bulgaria’s January – September 2025 road death toll is 325

A total of 325 people died in accidents on Bulgaria’s roads in the first nine months of 2025, according to provisional figures posted on October 1 by the Interior Ministry.

This is 10 fewer deaths than the confirmed figure for the same point in 2024, the ministry said.

From January to September 2025, there were 5135 road accidents in which people died or were seriously injured.

A total of 6409 people were seriously injured.

In September 2025, there were 629 serious accidents on Bulgaria’s roads, leaving 40 dead and 726 injured.

As The Sofia Globe reported at the time, Bulgaria had the second-highest road death rate in the European Union in 2024, the European Commission said on March 18, citing preliminary data.

Bulgaria’s road death rate in 2024 was 74 per million population, while Romania’s was 77 per million.