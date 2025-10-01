Bulgaria issues weather warnings as strong winds, heavy rain forecast for October 2

Bulgaria’s national meteorological bureau has issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for October 2 for several districts, with a forecast of strong wind and heavy rain.

The districts subject to the Code Orange warning are Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Sofia district (as distinct from the district of Sofia city), Lovech, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Smolyan, Kurdzhali and Haskovo.

All other districts are subject to the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather, for rain and wind, with the exception of two – Turgovishte and Rousse – which are classified Code Green, meaning that no weather warning is in place.

The meteorological bureau said on October 1 that over the next 24 hours, the weather in Bulgaria will be cloudy, windy and rainy.

There will be significant amounts of rain in western and central Bulgaria.

Minimum temperatures will be between 6° and 11° Celsius, and the maximums will be between 8° and 13°.

In Sofia, the minimum temperature will be about 5°, the maximum, about 8°.

During the night into Friday, with a continued decrease in temperatures in many places in Western Bulgaria, the rain will mix and turn into wet snow.

In the mountains it will be cloudy and windy, with snow above 1200 metres and rain below that altitude. The maximum temperature at 1200 metres will be about 5°, at 2000 metres – about minus 1°.

Along the Black Sea coast it will be cloudy, windy and with rain showers.