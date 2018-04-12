Bulgaria’s exports in January – February 2018 up by 2.9%, trade balance negative – statistics institute

Share this: Facebook

In January – February 2018, the value of all goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to just more than eight billion leva and in comparison with the same period of the previous year, exports increased by 2.9 per cent, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on April 12, citing preliminary figures.

In February 2018, Bulgaria’s total exports added up to 3 828.2 million leva, a decrease by 5.3 per cent compared to February 2017, the NSI said.

The total value of all goods imported into Bulgaria in January – February 2018 amounted to 9.62 billion leva (at CIF prices), or 11.1 per cent more than in January – February 2017.

