UN court convicts Vojislav Seselj of war crimes

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Serbian Nationalist Leader Vojislav Seselj was convicted of wartime crimes on April 11 2018 by the UN court in The Hague.

According to BIRN’s report, the UN court “partially overturned Serbian Radical Party leader Vojislav Seselj’s acquittal on appeal and jailed him for 10 years for wartime crimes in Serbia – although he will not serve any prison time.”

“Seselj’s speech incited violence that denigrated and violated the right to security of members of the Croatian population of [the village of] Hrtkovci [in Vojvodina], thereby committing the crime of persecution, based on the violation of the right to security, as a crime against humanity,” judge Theodor Meron said.

To continue reading, please click here.

Comments

comments