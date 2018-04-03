Air France strike causes flight cancellations at Sofia Airport on April 3

Share this: Facebook

The strike by Air France employee unions has led to the cancellation of flights between Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport and Bulgaria’s Sofia Airport on April 3 2018.

The arrival of flight AF1788 at 4.45pm from Paris to Sofia is cancelled, as is the departure of AF1789 to Paris that had been scheduled for 5.35pm.

Also affected by these cancellations are the flights that code-share on that route and at those times: Jet Airways, Flybe, Bulgaria Air and KLM.

The Air France personnel strike is to continue on April 7, 10 and 11, according to announcements by the airline and the unions.

Air France said on its website that on April 3, it expected to operate 75 per cent of its flight schedule, including 70 per cent of long-haul flights, 67 per cent of medium-haul flights to and from Paris Charles de Gaulle and 85 per cent of short-haul flights to and from Paris-Orly and French provinces.

Nevertheless, last minutes delays and cancellations may occur, the airline said.

It was too early to evaluate the possible impacts on April 7, 10 and 11, Air France said.

“As soon as we have a more accurate estimate of the number of employees on strike and the impact on our operations, our flight schedule will be changed accordingly and made public the day before departure.”

It said that Air France flights operated by an aircraft other than that of Air France or Joon, such as HOP!, KLM or Delta, would not be affected by the strike.

It told passengers that if they were booked on a flight departing on April 3 or 7, it was offering rebooking options at no extra cost, no matter the fare.

Air France pilot unions previously held strikes on February 22, March 23 and 30 in their pay dispute with the airline. Currently, they have been joined in the strike by unions representing flight attendants and ground crews. The demand is for a six per cent pay increase, which the airline is refusing.

(Photo: Laurent Errara)

