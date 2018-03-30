Bulgaria’s Dossier Commission posts Julia Kristeva files online

Share this: Facebook

For the first time since its inception in 2006, Bulgaria’s Dossier Commission has posted online the files of a person it has announced as having worked for the communist-era secret service State Security: philosopher and author Julia Kristeva, whom the commission says was “Agent Sabina”.

The files were posted online after Kristeva issued a denial that she had worked for State Security.

In all cases in which the Dossier Commission – a statutory body empowered to examine the records to establish and announce whether people in various walks of public life worked for State Security – has found a link to the secret services, the documentation may be examined at the commission’s reading room.

The step of posting the documentation online is unprecedented.

According to the commission, Kristeva, who went to Paris in 1966 on a scholarship from the French government, was recruited to work for State Security’s first department in June 1971.

Kristeva’s registration card describing her as Agent Sabina was filled by Senior Lieutenant Ivan Bozhikov, the State Security officer who the commission says recruited her. The other documentation was completed by a Todor Kostov.

The documentation, in Bulgarian, went live on the Dossier Commission’s website on the morning of March 30.

