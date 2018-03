Share this: Facebook

Summer daylight saving time starts in Bulgaria on March 25 2018 at 3am, when clocks must be adjusted forward an hour to 4am.

(Photo: (c) Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

Daylight saving time in Bulgaria starts every year on the last Sunday of March and ends on the last Sunday of October – in 2018, on October 28 – when clocks will again be reset, an hour back.

