Senior revenue agency official shot in Sofia

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



A senior official in Bulgaria’s National Revenue Agency was shot in Sofia on December 18 and was in critical state, reports in Bulgarian media said.

Ivailo Stamenov Tsvetkov, 43, the head of the fiscal control unit in the agency, whose tasks include fighting fuel contraband, was shot twice from close range while parking his car, Bulgarian National Television reported. It was unknown whether it was a single or multiple shooters, the report said.

Sofia police chief, senior commissioner Ivailo Ivanov, said that Tsvetkov had been shot in the chest and that the police was looking at a number of possible reasons, including personal, in its investigation, Bulgarian National Radio (BNR) reported.

Residents of the area where the shooting occurred – Dunav street in central Sofia – had reported three loud noises, BNR said. Police had cordoned off the area and were looking at CCTV footage from nearby office buildings.

(Photo: Bart Groenhuizen/sxc.hu)

Comments

comments