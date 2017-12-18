Grigor Dimitrov voted 2017 sportsperson of the year by Balkan journalists

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov was voted 2017 sportsperson of the year by journalists from 10 Balkan countries, Bulgaria’s state news agency BTA said on December 18.

Dimitrov, who ended the year ranked third on the men’s tennis circuit, narrowly edged Romania’s Simona Halep, who finished the year ranked as the top women’s tennis player. The Bulgarian received 62 points to Halep’s 60, with Turkish sprinter Ramil Guliyev coming in third.

Organised by BTA since 1973, Dimitrov received votes from all 10 participating agencies – Albania’s ATA, Bosnia-Herzegovina’s FENA, BTA, Croatia’s HINA, Greece’s ANA-MPA, Macedonia’s MIA, Montenegro’s MINA, Romania’s Agerpress, Serbia’s Tanjug and Turkey’s Anadolu Agency.

(Dimitrov with the ATP Finals trophy. Photo: Thomas Lovelock/ATP World Tour)

