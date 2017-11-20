Almost half of children in Romania and Bulgaria at risk of poverty – Eurostat

Share this: Facebook

In 2016, almost half of the children were at risk of poverty or social exclusion in Romania (49.2 per cent) and Bulgaria (45.6 per cent), European Union statistics agency Eurostat said in a report released to mark Universal Children’s Day on November 20.

In 2016, 24.8 million children in the EU, or 26.4 per cent of the population aged up to 17, were at risk of poverty or social exclusion. This means that the children were living in households with at least one of the following three conditions: at-risk-of-poverty after social transfers (income poverty), severely materially deprived or with very low work intensity.

The proportion of children at risk of poverty or social exclusion in the EU has slightly decreased over the years, from 27.5 per cent in 2010 to 26.4 per cent in 2016. However, contrasting trends were observed across the EU member states.

