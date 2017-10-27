Nato challenges Russia on scope of war games

Share this: Facebook

Nato has accused Russia of misleading the Western military alliance about the military exercises it held last month with Belarus.

“There is a discrepancy between what Russia briefed before the exercise … and the actual numbers and the scale and the scope of the exercise,” Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said on October 26.

Russian defense officials said the Zapad 2017 exercises involved 12 700 troops, but Nato contends there were nearly 100,000 troops from the Arctic to eastern Ukraine and that they simulated attacks on the West.

Alexander Grushko, Russia’s ambassador to Nato, disputed the claim. “Nato countries are counting all the military activities that took place in the Russian Federation and counting them as part of Zapad,” he said. “We don’t accept the propaganda about the Russian exercises.”

