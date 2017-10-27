Bulgarian Red Cross raises funds for Bourgas flood victims, government giving 2M leva

Share this: Facebook

The Bulgarian Red Cross has begun a fundraising initiative for the victims of the floods in the Bourgas region in which three people died, one remains missing and which caused substantial property damage in several villages.

Separately, the government said that the interdepartmental commisssion for recovery and assistance will allocate more than two million leva (about a million euro) to places hard-hit by the floods on October 25.

On October 27, the emergency that was declared in Kameno municipality, worst hit by the torrential rain two days earlier, was withdrawn. The search for the woman who went missing was continuing, with a widened perimeter, and Bulgarian Red Cross rescue dogs were being used in the operation.

The Bulgarian Red Cross fundraising initiative can be supported by sending a text message to the number 1466, via any of Bulgaria’s mobile phone service operators. The payment is exempt from VAT.

Money may also be donated by transfer to the Bulgarian Red Cross’s bank account – IBAN BG29UNCR70001506750406 at UniCredit Bulbank, 3 Kaloyan Street, Sofia, 1000, Bulgaria. Payments also may be made via Epay and TransCart.

The BRC said that the funds raised will be managed by a public council, on the basis of an experrt assessment of the needs of the population.

Interior Minister Valentin Radev said that payment of financial aid of 325 leva per household to people affected by the floods would begin on October 27.

On October 26, Bourgas mayor Dimitar Nikolov told reporters that initial estimates were that the damage amounted to four million leva.

