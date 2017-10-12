Bulgarian Navy frigate Druzki participates in Nato Operation Sea Guardian 2017

Share this: Facebook

The Bulgarian Navy frigate Druzki is taking part in Nato’s Operation Sea Guardian 2017, the Ministry of Defence said.

Druzki sailed from the Bourgas naval base on October 11 to join Operation Sea Guardian, a Nato Maritime Security Operation with three standing tasks of maritime counter terrorism, maritime situational awareness and regional maritime capacity building.

Nato’s Allied Maritime Command builds regular Task Group formations for Operation Sea Guardian to focus on specific areas of the Mediterranean.

Druzki is a Wielingen-class frigate, bought by Bulgaria from Belgium in 2005. The vessel was built in 1977 and launched as BNS Wandelaar.

At the Nato Summit in Warsaw in July 2016, it was decided to transform the anti-terrorist operation “Active Endeavor” into the Mediterranean Sea into a NATO maritime security operation under the name of “Sea Guardian”.

The Bulgarian participation in the operation is an expression of the country’s active contribution to Nato’s efforts to ensure the security of the marine environment in the region, the Defence Ministry said.

(Main photo: Bulgarian Ministry of Defence)

