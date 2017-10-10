Bulgaria to host Western Balkans summit in Sofia in May 2018 during EU Presidency

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s capital Sofia will be the venue of a Western Balkans summit in May 2018 during the country’s presidency of the European Union.

This emerged from a government media statement after an October 10 telephone call between Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov and European Council President Donald Tusk.

Borissov and Tusk will be co-hosts of the summit, according to the statement. The two discussed the organisation of the meeting and the process of agreeing with other EU member states on the precise date of the summit.

Various Bulgarian leaders, including Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva, repeatedly have emphasised that during Bulgaria’s EU Presidency in the first half of 2018, the Western Balkans will be a policy priority.

