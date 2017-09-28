Balkan Alliance expanding in Euxinograd

Share this: Facebook

Great mobility is being noted recently on behalf of Greece towards the Balkan countries, with successive summits at bilateral and trilateral level being organized.

If one considers that the first negative reactions to the election of Alexis Tsipras came from Balkan leaders, one can understand the titanic effort made by the Greek government and Greek diplomacy to overcome this negativity.

Of course, this was also the result of two other very important factors. On the one hand, the strong US pressure to find a point of contact and cooperation between Greece and Bulgaria, and on the other, the Chinese interests, wishing to open the Silk Road to the Balkans.

China and the US, for their own different reasons, desire cooperation with the Balkan nations. China wants to penetrate the market of Europe and the US seeks to stop the Russian expansion in the region.

On the other hand, isolated on the southeastern border of Europe are the Balkan countries, most of which are trying to get rid of their past and are seeing their voice reaching Brussels in a weak fashion. The fact that Croatia, Slovenia, Bulgaria and Romania became EU members does not mean that the everyday life of citizens has improved.

The new quadrilateral meeting between Greece, Bulgaria, Romania and Serbia, to be held at the Euxinograd Palace in Varna, Bulgaria on October 3, is in fact forming a new interconnecting axis ranging from the Mediterranean to Northern Europe.

(Photo: Dimcho Panayotov)

