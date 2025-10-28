New passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in January – September 2025 up 11.8% y/y

There were 36 216 new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in January to September 2025, an increase of 11.8 per cent compared with January – September 2024, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, ACEA, said on October 28.

Of the new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in the first nine months of 2025, a total of 30 089 were petrol cars, 2735 diesel, 1673 battery-electric, 1209 hybrid-electric and 435 plug-in hybrid.

ACEA said that by September 2025 year-to-date (YTD), new EU car registrations increased by 0.9 per cent compared to the same period last year, marking the third consecutive month of growth.

“This recent momentum has been somewhat driven by the launch of new models, with September alone posting a strong 10 per cent increase,” ACEA said.

The battery-electric car market share held steady at 16.1 per cent YTD, still below the pace required at this stage of the transition.

Hybrid-electric vehicles remained the most popular power type choice among buyers, the association said.